North Carolina sees major increase in completed COVID-19 tests

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY/WTVD) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases across the state.

As of 11 a.m. on Wednesday, there were 12,758 cases in North Carolina and at least 477 deaths. 516 people are currently hospitalized. 164,482 tests have been performed so far.

The number of laboratory-confirmed cases increased by 502 since Tuesday.

While that increase may seem high, the state performed 12,682 more tests — a new single-day record. Tuesday morning’s reported number of tests for the previous day was just over 5,000.

So while the number of confirmed cases did increase, with the massive rise in the number of tests, the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases actually went down.

Here is the breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Cape Fear region:

18 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in southeastern North Carolina: