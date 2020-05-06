Resort installs sea turtle-friendly lights just in time for nesting season

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sea Turtle nesting season has begun and one hotel in the Cape Fear has made some adjustments to make it a little easier for the animals.

The Winds Resort in Ocean Isle Beach replaced their bright white lights with turtle-friendly amber-colored lights.

Debra Allen with the Ocean Isle Sea Turtle Protection Organization says when baby turtles emerge they look for the moon, stars, or sparkle of the waves.

They can become disoriented by bright lights from businesses, homes, and piers.

This can cause them to crawl away from the ocean.

The new lights will allow the baby turtles to make their way to the water without confusion.

The OIBSTPO has raised funds to replace lights on oceanfront homes and businesses.

Interested home owners or businesses can get more information at oibseaturtles@gmail.com

The funds are for Ocean Isle Beach residents and businesses only.