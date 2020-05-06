Two minor earthquakes have struck western North Carolina

VALLEY HILL, NC (The Charlotte Observer) — The U.S. Geological Survey says that two earthquakes have struck western North Carolina in just over 24 hours.
The Charlotte Observer reports that the most recent quake hit about a mile from Valley Hill late Monday evening. Valley Hill is about 25 miles south of Asheville.
On Sunday night, a 2.3-magnitude tremor was detected about a mile southwest of Valley Hill.
People in the region reported experiencing “weak” shaking but no damage.
The area has a history of earthquake activity.
Severe seismic activity doesn’t happen often. But the state says there have been a few strong earthquakes in that region in the last 100 years.