UNCW to honor the seniors with a ‘Seahawk Salute’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Class of 2020 at UNCW has had quite the four years: Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Dorian, and now the coronavirus. To recognize all of that the school is planning an event to honor them.

UNCW is asking the community to be part of a special ‘Seahawk Salute’ this weekend. Saturday would have been the second day of graduation for UNCW seniors, but that has been postponed.

- Advertisement -

The university is inviting people around the school and anyone else who would like to join in to cheer for the seniors at noon.

“This is engaging with our graduates, but in a different way,”said SGA President Nick Pianovich. “We’re congratulating them and applauding them for all of their efforts not only in their university studies, but everything that they’ve done for the Wilmington community.



UNCW says all you need is a pot and pan to make a little noise. They are also asking the community to send in videos congratulating the senior class.