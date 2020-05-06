Whiteville High School getting creative to celebrate the Class of 2020

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)–If you take a drive down Lee Street in Whiteville you will find signs commemorating the Whiteville High School seniors. They are supposed to be enjoying their year of school, but that was cut short due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The school decided they would use yard signs and banners to give the Class of 2020 the recognition they deserve for four years of hard work.

“We wanted to recognize our seniors, giving them a place they could come and a take a picture and have all of their friends around them,”said Whiteville High School principal Michael Hobbs. “We wanted it to be something that was special for our class of seniors.”

Whiteville City Schools didn’t stop there in their quest to honor the seniors. They weren’t going to let the tough times get in the way of holding graduation even if it has to be held at the Columbus County Fairgrounds. The ceremony will be split into two groups of students, that will not leave their vehicles into it is their time to walk across the stage.

“Once their name is called they’ll come across the stage to receive their diploma,”said Hobbs. “We will have a picture taken of them receiving their diploma and then they’ll head back to the car.”

It’s the hard work of the schools that has seniors excited about the opportunity to walk across the stage with their class, even if it’s from afar.

“In these quarantine times you can get really creative,”said Whiteville High School senior Camhran Jamison. “So, I think it’s a great opportunity to send us off and I thank the school for that.”

WHS says it would not have been possible to put this plan in place without the help of the entire city.

“Our community has been great in helping us and being willing to help,”said Hobbs. “They want the seniors and their parents to have the best graduation we can for our seniors.””

It something these students have been looking forward to for 18 years.

“I’m very excited that were still having something that we can look forward to.”