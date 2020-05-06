Wrightsville Beach to open parking lots, open short-term rentals with restrictions

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Wrightsville Beach has announced they will open four parking lots and open short-term rentals with restrictions, all while continuing beach access for non-stationary exercise activities, beginning May 8 at 5 p.m. to include all of the following restrictions:

·Temporary Suspension of Certain Short Term Rentals / Honoring of Stay-At-Home Orders Issued in Other States and Countries

The announcement came in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

Wrightsville Beach says they are lifting all restrictions on short-term rentals previously implemented during the State of Emergency and will implement the following restriction on short-term rentals to give full faith and credit to the authority of other State orders:

“Any and all individuals, entities, or establishments engaged in the provision of short-term rentals, vacation rentals, or other lodging accommodations or operations in exchange for consideration (collectively ‘Lodging’), as set forth below, in the Town of Wrightsville Beach are prohibited from making or accepting new reservations or bookings from or for individuals that reside in or traveled to (within the last fourteen (14) days states or countries that are under a ‘stay-at-home order’ issued by the governor or otherwise authorized government official of that state/country in connection with the effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”