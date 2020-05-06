Wrightsville Beach to open parking lots, open short-term rentals with restrictions

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Wrightsville Beach has announced they will open four parking lots and open short-term rentals with restrictions, all while continuing beach access for non-stationary exercise activities, beginning May 8 at 5 p.m. to include all of the following restrictions:
- ·Temporary Suspension of Certain Short Term Rentals / Honoring of Stay-At-Home Orders Issued in Other States and Countries
The announcement came in a press release Wednesday afternoon.
Wrightsville Beach says they are lifting all restrictions on short-term rentals previously implemented during the State of Emergency and will implement the following restriction on short-term rentals to give full faith and credit to the authority of other State orders:
“Any and all individuals, entities, or establishments engaged in the provision of short-term rentals, vacation rentals, or other lodging accommodations or operations in exchange for consideration (collectively ‘Lodging’), as set forth below, in the Town of Wrightsville Beach are prohibited from making or accepting new reservations or bookings from or for individuals that reside in or traveled to (within the last fourteen (14) days states or countries that are under a ‘stay-at-home order’ issued by the governor or otherwise authorized government official of that state/country in connection with the effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
Public Parking lots at Beach Access #2 at 2698 North Lumina Avenue, Beach Access #3 at 2498 North Lumina Avenue, Beach Access #29 at Stone Street and Beach Access #36 at 650 South Lumina Avenue will open to the public.
Paid parking will be enforced at these locations. A map of the location of these parking lots is available on the homepage of the Town of Wrightsville Beach’s website.
All other Town parking lots will remain closed to the general public. Restrooms will remain closed.
With the exception of East Salisbury Street, all access points and beaches will be open for individual, non-stationary exercise activities to include only walking, jogging, swimming, and surfing/water sports.
All public on-street parking spaces are closed to the public for any use except where allowed as part of this State of Emergency Declaration. This includes all on-street parking spaces that are not obstructed by cones, barricades, or that have no parking bags on the meters.
Private parking lots may only be used in conjunction with parking for access to essential businesses that are open for business. In no event shall a private parking lot be used to park to access the beach.
Sunbathing, sitting, fishing, games and all other activities will not be permitted on the beaches at this time.
All beach equipment such as towels, blankets, chairs, tents, coolers, and umbrellas will not be allowed on the beaches at this time.
Individuals participating in such exercise activities must follow strict social distancing measures:
- No exercise group shall have more than 10 people.
- Lifeguards will not be on duty.
- Dogs are not permitted on the beaches.
- Public restroom facilities will remain closed.
- All parks will remain closed, with the exception of walk-in tennis court use.
Town of Wrightsville Beach residents, with a current parking hang tag or tax decal, will be permitted to utilize public on-street parking, only if they have no access to parking on their private property.
Contractors, landscapers, and essential employees that wish to park in an on-street parking space must purchase a parking pass from the Wrightsville Beach Parking Office located at 321 Causeway Drive in Wrightsville Beach. Office hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. More information may be found on the town’s website or by calling (910) 256-5453. The Parking Office will be selling contractor passes, resident parking passes and tax decals only. No other in-person business will be transacted.
There will be limited public parking available for business-use. This parking will be located adjacent to those essential businesses only that have no on-site parking and that are open for business. This parking must strictly be used to access those essential businesses only and not to access the beaches. Parking enforcement will be active in these locations.