1 killed in officer-involved shooting during chase in North Carolina

GRAHAM, NC (WTVD) — A person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Graham on Wednesday night after being chased by authorities.

The shooting stemmed from a vehicle chase that started in Orange County and ended at the intersection of W. Harden St. and N. Maple St. in Graham.

- Advertisement -

A release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office reported the person left their vehicle with a weapon when the pursuit ended around midnight. An Alamance County deputy and a Mebane police officer each fired their weapon, hitting the suspect and causing their death.

Read more here.