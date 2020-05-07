Children’s Museum of Wilmington giving away “creativity to-go” kits

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington is giving away free activity kits on Friday for families and kids at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum first offered Creativity To-Go in mid-March shortly after health concerns from the COVID-19 virus forced the museum to temporarily close. This was a popular program and supplies ran out in two hours.

On Friday, May 8, The Children’s Museum of Wilmington is once again offering caregivers and their kids an opportunity to get out of the house to pick-up supplies for making a fun craft together while still practicing a safe social distance.

The Museum is giving away Creativity To-Go Bags targeted at children ages 3-8. Contents of the themed bags vary but may include materials for a music, STEM or art project. Families are encouraged to post on social media the crafts that they’ve created (#ATCMOW). The giveaway will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., while supplies last.

Jessica Davis told WWAY during an interview on Good Morning Carolina Thursday, they have about 560 kits to give away.

The Children’s Museum of Wilmington is located at 116 Orange Street.

Visitors are asked to enter Orange Street from Front Street and drive into the loading zone area in front of the main entrance. The Museum would like visitors to remain in their cars while a staff member, wearing PPE, delivers the bag. Caregivers are asked to take just one bag per child with a maximum of three bags per family.

The contents of the Creativity To-Go bags are being provided to the community by the Museum free of charge but they will be accepting donations.