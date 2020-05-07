COVID-19 relief funding distributed to Southeastern NC counties

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY) — Counties across North Carolina are receiving funding through the state’s 2020 COVID-19 Recovery Act to assist recovery efforts.

The Act established a $300-million Local Government Coronavirus Reserve. $150 million of that is being distributed to 97 counties.

- Advertisement -

“The General Assembly has passed legislation that will not only support families and businesses that are struggling, but will also assist local governments in Bladen, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties with providing critical services to their residents,” said Sen. Bill Rabon in a news release. “This is an important step to keep North Carolinians safe and stay on track to move past this crisis and reopen North Carolina.”

This is how it breaks down for our local counties:

$4,064,953 for New Hanover County

$2,573,728 for Brunswick County

$1,276,007 for Pender County

$782,398 for Bladen County

No word yet on how much of the funding Columbus County will receive.

Related Article: Veterans and personnel will now be screened for coronavirus before entering VA facilities in southeastern North Carolina

Counties that did not receive funds from the federal CARES Act are eligible for a base payment of $250,000 with additional money allocated based on per capita population. The money can only be used to offset coronavirus-related costs including, but not limited to, establishing temporary medical facilities, testing, disinfecting public areas, public safety measures, and purchasing and distributing protective supplies. Counties can allocate portions of the funds to municipalities for those expenses.