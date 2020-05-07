Heide Trask High School surprises Class of 2020 Valedictorian, Salutatorian

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY)–Four years of continuous hard work at Heide Trask High School earned two senior students a memory they will never forget on Thursday.

“I just know that this experience has been particularly hard on them,”said Heide Trask High School Graduation Coordinator Sarah Miller. “So, we were just looking for a way that we could still honor them and celebrate them.”

Teachers and staff painted up their cars and crafted signs for the celebration. They then paraded throughout Pender County to deliver the news that Cheyenne Hicks and Watson Orr have been waiting for since they first enrolled in high school. They are the Class of 2020’s top two students, being named Valedictorian and Salutatorian.

“They just really went above and beyond to excel academically and as an overall students,”says Heide Trask High School Counselor Connor Keeter. “So, we definitely wanted to make sure that they were celebrated.”

The outpouring of support from the teacher and staff nearly had them speechless. The celebration turned countless hours of school work into instant gratification.

“I was so surprised seeing all the teachers and stuff,”says Heide Trask High School Salutatorian Cheyenne Hicks. “I wasn’t expecting anything like this, I was about to cry.”

The kids say knowing the teachers that pushed them in classroom each and every day cared enough to travel to their home, meant the world.

“With all that’s going on I didn’t really think that they would come up with all this,”said Heide Trask High School Valedictorian Watson Orr. “That means a lot to me cause these are the people that have been around for four years at my high school. It’s a big deal to me.”

Even with these titles now under their belts and bright futures ahead they’re always striving for more.

“It feels good to be Salutatorian,”says Hicks. “I wish I would have been Valedictorian though.”