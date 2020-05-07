Museum wants your story to document COVID-19 in the Cape Fear

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Museum of History and Science is looking for objects, photographs and documents that show the different aspects of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the lives of people in the Lower Cape Fear.

According to a press release from the Cape Fear Museum, the pandemic is an important event in history and residents are encouraged to save items that tell the COVID-19 story and would be a good contribution to the museum’s collection.

- Advertisement -

All items must have a connection to the Lower Cape Fear, which is defined as a 50-mile radius around Wilmington.

The Cape Fear Museum will preserve artifacts so that future generations will be able to learn about what is happening today.

The items may include:

Life during stay-at-home orders, including working and schooling from home

Closures of businesses, schools, restaurants and institutions

Frontline workers, including medical personnel, grocery store employees and delivery drivers

Social distancing and CDC guidelines for being in public

Any other aspects of life during the pandemic

Related Article: NC health officials release ZIP code data for coronavirus cases

To make a donation, ask questions or receive additional information, please contact curator, Heather Yenco at hyenco@nhcgov.com or 910-798-4359.

Yenco will begin compiling a list of items to determine what is best suited for the collection. There is no deadline for donations as many items may not be available until a later date.

The museum is temporarily closed and will resume physical collections operations upon reopening. Click here for more information.