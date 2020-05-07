NC Air National Guard flies over Wilmington to honor health care workers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The 145th Airlift Wing, North Carolina Air National Guard, conducted a one aircraft C-17 flyover in North Carolina on Thursday, with New Hanover Regional Medical Center on the list of locations.

The aircraft flew over various North Carolina cities, hospitals, and food banks as part of “Operation: American Resolve.”

The flyover is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the national coronavirus pandemic, while saluting the American heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19.