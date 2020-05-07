Police: 2 McDonald’s workers shot over coronavirus restrictions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities in Oklahoma say two McDonald’s employees were shot by a customer who was angry that the restaurant’s sit-down dining area was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oklahoma City police say one employee was shot in the shoulder and another was shot in the arm. Both are expected to recover.

A third employee suffered a head injury during the altercation Wednesday night.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

McDonald’s says the safety and security of employees and customers is its top priority.

The shooting comes amid tensions over restrictions because of efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic that have escalated into violence elsewhere in the country.