Restaurant and bar industry leaders discuss plans for phase one in a roundtable zoom meeting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — In Pleasure Island, the Chamber of Commerce held a meeting with those in the restaurant and bar industry.

Phase one will begin Friday Afternoon at 5 p.m., which will also come with its own challenges that leaders shared on the zoom call Thursday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Leaders discussed in a roundtable meeting what the near-term could hold for the industry.

Leaders talked about their delivery changes, reopen plans, social distancing, occupancy (50% – 25%), occupancy monitoring, and face masks.

For safety precautions, many are considering doing reservations

Related Article: Carolina Beach considering soft opening of beach on Monday

“I’m also going to try it in my other restaurant, just because I know we are more of a local bar than a tourist…and I want to be able to give everyone the opportunity to come in the first week and see how it goes,” Lake Park Steakhouse Owner Noel Stevens said.

The group said they are expecting to find out on May 22 if phase two begins, which will determine the capacity they will be able to operate at.