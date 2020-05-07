Sheriff: Missing woman’s body found on boyfriend’s property

MT. AIRY, NC (AP) — A sheriff’s office in North Carolina says it has charged a man with murder after investigators found the body of his missing girlfriend buried on his property.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies responded Wednesday to the home where 35-year-old Brandon Thomas Shaw lived with 28-year-old Sierra Kathleen Henderson Ashburn.

The office said Shaw reported Ashburn missing early Wednesday morning, then provided investigators with information that led them to her body.

Sheriff’s officials alleged Ashburn died following an argument with Shaw, but didn’t comment further.

Shaw was booked into jail without bond.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment.