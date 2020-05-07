Teen wanted for murder in Maryland arrested in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A teen wanted on murder charges out of Maryland was arrested in Brunswick County on Tuesday.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted an outside agency with conducting a felony traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Anton Hosea Elsezy Jr. in the area of Seaside and Old Georgetown roads.

Elsezy is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Tyron Deandre Davis on Dec. 4, 2019. Police say the shooting happened outside of a McDonald’s in Baltimore.

Elsezy is in the Brunswick County Detention Center and awaiting extradition back to Maryland.