Carolina Panthers announce 2020 NFL schedule

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The 2020 NFL schedule is out and the Carolina Panthers kick off the season against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. on September 13, 2020, during Week 1.

See the full schedule below:

Panthers 2020 preseason:

- Advertisement -

Week 1 Jacksonville Jaguars, TBD

Week 2 New England Patriots, TBD

Week 3 Baltimore Ravens, Aug. 30, TBD

Week 4 Pittsburgh Steelers TBD

Panthers 2020 regular season schedule:

Week 1 Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 13, 1 p.m.

Week 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 20, 1 p.m.

Week 3 Los Angeles Chargers on Sept 27, 4:05 p.m.

Week 4 Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 4, 1 p.m.

Week 5 Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 11, 1 p.m.

Week 6 Chicago Bears on Oct. 18, 1 p.m.

Week 7 New Orleans Saints on Oct. 25, 1 p.m.

Week 8 Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 29, 8:20 p.m.

Week 9 Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. Nov. 8, 1 p.m.

Week 10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 15, 1 p.m.

Week 11 Detroit Lions on Nov. 22, 1 p.m.

Week 12 Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 29, 1 p.m.

Week 14 Denver Broncos on Dec. 13, 1 p.m.

Week 15 Green Bay Packers on Dec. 19/20, TBD

Week 16 Washington Red Skins on Dec. 27, 1 p.m.

Week 17 New Orleans Saints, Jan. 3, 1 p.m.

To purchase tickets check here. Note that COVID-19 might impact future scheduling.