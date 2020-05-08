Dozens of jellyfish seen washed ashore at area beaches

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — It should come as no surprise, but jellyfish are in the area and you might see them in our coastal waters.
Recently, people have spotted dozens washed ashore at beaches like Oak Island and Carolina Beach.
The jellies are washed in by winds and currents. Experts say it does not appear to be an unusual occurrence.
Cannonball jellyfish are the most common species popping up on our beaches. Experts say they typically aren’t harmful to humans.
Jellyfish are mostly made of water so they die quickly after washing ashore. They can still sting but it is very mild.
If you find a jellyfish washed up on the beach then it is probably dead but be warned, they can still give you a sting if handled.
It’s the tentacles that sting. Jellyfish sting their prey with them, releasing a venom that paralyzes their targets.
The Mayo Clinic suggests those who are stung to rinse the area with vinegar, carefully pluck visible tentacles with fine tweezers and to soak the affected area with hot water. The clinic says to avoid rinsing with seawater or human urine, rubbing with a towel or applying pressure bandages.