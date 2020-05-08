North Carolina transit system to require masks for riders

HIGH POINT, NC (News & Record) — One North Carolina transit system is requiring its passengers to wear masks beginning next week.

The News & Record of Greensboro reported that, starting Monday, High Point Transit passengers will have to wear protective masks or face coverings. A news release from the city said the mask must cover passengers’ noses and mouths.

Passengers without a face covering will be given a disposable mask. The city said that while High Point Transit will continue to operate fare-free until further notice, passengers must have an intended destination.