Police: Man charged after trying to break into Wilmington church

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man is charged after he reportedly tried to break into a Wilmington church Thursday evening.

Wilmington Police Department officers were dispatched to The Ambassador’s Bible Temple at 315 Dawson Street around 8:30 p.m. in reference to an alarm.

Richard Doyle Jr., 45, attempted to pry the back door open, according to WPD. When the alarm sounded, police say he tried to drive away but got his vehicle stuck on an embankment.

Doyle was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering. He received a $5,000 secured bond.