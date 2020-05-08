Second Wilmington grocery store confirms COVID-19 case

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — An employee for Whole Foods Market in Wilmington tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Rachel Malish, a representative from Whole Foods’ Global Public Relations Office, confirmed the case.

- Advertisement -

“The safety of our Team Members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities,” Malish wrote in a statement. “We’ve been working closely with our store Team Members, and are supporting the diagnosed Team Member.”

Employees received a mass text Tuesday notifying them of the case and advising them to stay home if they feel sick — which the StarNews has reviewed.

Read more here.