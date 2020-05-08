Smoky Mountains National Park to reopen over weekend

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is set to reopen on Saturday, becoming one of the biggest federal attractions to reopen amid the national lockdown prompted by the coronavirus crisis.

The nation’s most visited national park has been closed since late March in response to the pandemic.

The park says some of its most popular trails will remain off limits for now. It says new safety measures will be implemented in facility operations and services to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Most national parks remain closed, though Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah and the Everglades National Park in Florida have also announced phased reopenings.