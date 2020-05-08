Wilmington community holds memorial for Ahmaud Arbery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of Cape Fear community members gathered for a memorial dedicated to Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was killed while jogging in his neighborhood, on what would have been his 26th birthday.

Arbery was shot in February, but a video of the alleged incident recently came to light, leading to the arrest of two white men earlier this week.

The Wilmington community gathered in downtown Wilmington Friday night to honor his life by lighting 26 candles, 260 luminaries and standing in silence and solidarity for 26 minutes.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Arbery’s family. Click here if you would like to donate.