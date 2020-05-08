Wilmington Mayor extends local stay at home order

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo held a news conference this morning where he extended the local stay at home order, with some changes.

Hotels and motels are to remain closed, but short term rentals can open. Funerals can now have up to 50 people attend. Places of public amusement like country clubs will remain closed and dressing rooms at retailers will be closed.

Saffo said these restrictions will be reviewed weekly.

“We are cautiously optimistic, but I f we get this wrong and move too quickly, lives could be lost. And that’s just one risk we are not willing to take,” Saffo said.

These restrictions will last until May 15 at 5:00 p.m.

