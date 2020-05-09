14,000 confirmed cases in North Carolina; more local cases

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Heal and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases across the state.

As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, there were 14,360 cases in North Carolina and at least 544 deaths. 513 people are currently hospitalized. 186,362 tests have been performed so far.

Here is the breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Cape Fear region:

20 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in southeastern North Carolina: