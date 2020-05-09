3 NY youths die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19

ALBANY, NY (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says two young children and a teenager in the state have now died from a possible complication from the coronavirus involving swollen blood vessels and heart problems.

At least 73 children in New York have been diagnosed with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease — a rare inflammatory condition — and toxic shock syndrome.

Cuomo announced two more deaths on Saturday, a day after discussing the death of a 5-year-old boy at a New York City hospital.

There is no proof that the virus causes the mysterious syndrome.