Asheville police identify victims, persons of interest in fatal, double shooting

Asheville Police have identified the victims of a fatal double shooting Friday night as Javon Brown, 23, of Asheville and Deonte Ellison, 19, of Arden.

Christina Hallingse, a public information officer for the police department, says the shooting happened in the 500 block of Merrimon Avenue around 9:15 p.m. near the Wendy’s fast food restaurant on May 8.

Police say there was a dispute of some kind and then shots were fired from inside a vehicle with four people inside.

Hallingse says Brown was removed from the car after being shot. He was found in the Wendy’s parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

She says as officers were canvassing the scene, they found a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Merrimon Avenue and Chestnut Street.

Inside the car, police found Ellison suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

After talking to witnesses, police say the driver of the car and another passenger took off running from the scene.

