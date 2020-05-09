Biltmore begins phased reopening; What’s now open and who has access

As North Carolina enters its second day of Phase 1 in reopening the state, several businesses and organizations have begun reopening as well.

Starting Saturday, May 9, Biltmore’s historic park areas will reopen to Biltmore Annual Passholders who reside in Western North Carolina, by reservation only.

A press release from May 7 says Biltmore House and other estate experiences, including Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, which is now extended through Sept. 7, will remain closed until government mandates are updated.

The Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate will also be accepting reservations for essential travel and local residents. Find more information on reservations by

The Inn on Biltmore Estate remains closed.

