Durham group honors Ahmaud Arbery with memorial run on his birthday

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) – A group in Durham came together on a rainy Friday evening to hold a memorial run for Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot and killed in Georgia back in February.

The Bull City Express Track Club held the event at a trail off Broad Street and West Main Street at Duke University.

While some members of the club jogged, others walked a total of 2.23 miles, which symbolizes the day Arbery was fatally shot on February 23.

Officials say Arbery was gunned down by a white father and son while he was jogging — and now the two face murder and aggravated assault charges in Georgia.

The arrests come days after a video of the shooting went viral that shows Arbery was unarmed during the incident in Brunswick, Georgia.

The pair said they thought Arbery looked like the suspect in a series of break-ins in the area, according to police.

Friday would have been Arbery’s 26th birthday.

Omar Beasley with the Bull City Express Track Club said they wanted to take the day to honor Arbery and to raise awareness about the issue with racial profiling that still exists.

