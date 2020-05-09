Eleven more cases of COVID-19 in Columbus County

Columbus County, NC (WWAY) – Columbus County reported eleven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

This brings the current total of COVID-19 cases to 203 for the county.

- Advertisement -

Five of the new cases are connected to a family gathering, three of the cases are connected to positive family members living in the same household, and one is connected to a congregate living facility in Columbus County. The source of infection could not be found for two cases.

There have been thirteen COVID-19 related deaths in Columbus County.