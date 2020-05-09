‘It’s worth the wait’: People wait in line for hours on Britt’s Donuts opening day

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Local favorite and tourist must-have Britt’s Donuts opened their doors on Saturday.

Hundreds of people flocked to the Carolina Beach Boardwalk for the opening.

The line wrapped around the boardwalk from the Britt’s storefront all the way down past Hurricane Alley’s and the putt-putt course by the beach.

There were signs asking people to practice social distancing, and only one person per order was allowed in the building.

Even though the line was long, there were smiles on everyone’s faces as they waited for their first taste of Britt’s for the season.

Two friends got in line at 7:45 and waited for three hours to get their hands on some donuts.

“They’re just so good and they come once a year so it’s worth the wait. It’s famous in Wilmington. Britt’s has always been the best donuts in town so it’s definitely worth the wait,” Autumn and Mary Grace said.

They will be open Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Sunday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. or when donuts run out.