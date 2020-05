Brunswick County, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriffs office is looking for a woman last seen on Friday.

50 year old Tracy Hensley Wingler is about 5’8″ and 200lbs. She has brown hair and a tattoo of a butterfly on her right ankle.

She was last seen May 8th on High Meadow Drive around 4:30 p.m. She drives a white Chevy Silverado and was headed towards Shallotte.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mylod at 910-508-7626 or call 911.