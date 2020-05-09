NC crews setting traps to catch pests like ‘Murder Hornets’

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — Before the so-called “Murder Hornets” were spotted in the Pacific Northwest, bee inspectors were looking for them in North Carolina.

​​Don Hopkins, the chief apiary inspector for the North Carolina Department of Agriculture says traps for exotic pests such as “Murder Hornets” were placed at farmer’s markets last summer, but they never found any. ​​

The “Murder Hornets” are technically called Asian Giant Hornets, but got their nickname for the way they ravage honeybee hives.

The name alone is alarming for local beekeepers like Jeremy Hays, who owns the Fuquay-Varina Bee Company.

​​“I think it’s a valid name because it murders bee colonies,” he said.

Experts at N.C. State’s Plant Disease and Insect Clinic say only a small amount of hornets have been spotted in the Pacific Northwest and that it’s unlikely we’ll ever see them in North Carolina.

