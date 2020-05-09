NC meat processing plant workers raise concerns about conditions amid pandemic

CLINTON, NC (WSOC) — People working inside North Carolina meat processing plants say their job continues to be as dangerous as ever.
Many are upset with their working conditions as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“We cannot risk worker health for bacon, burgers or bluejeans,” one worker said.
Some workers at the Smithfield Plant in Clinton, North Carolina say it is nearly impossible to socially distance themselves. Others signed a letter sent to Governor Roy Cooper.
They are asking for two weeks paid leave and better safety measures inside meat plants.
North Carolina’s DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said her team is already trying to help those workers.
Those are companies that have been directed by the President of the United States to remain open,” Cohen said. “We know to run those factories that workers need to be in closer contact, so our work at public health has been to continue helping organizations protect their workers.”