South Carolina restaurants allowed to open for limited dine-in services starting May 11

Additionally, Governor McMaster announced that he has lifted all boating restrictions effective immediately. All laws and regulations concerning the safe operation of boats in South Carolina will now return to normal.
McMaster has established guidelines for restaurants to follow if and when they choose to open for dine-in services. Those guidelines include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Only allow 50% of posted occupancy inside, as determined by fire marshals
- Tables should be spaced 6-8 feet apart
- Additional cleaning and sanitizing guidelines for equipment, tables, chairs, etc.
- Additional guidance for health checks for all employees
- Social distancing guidance for employees and customers, including recommended
McMaster lifted the state’s mandatory ‘home or work’ order Monday. That was also the day he began allowing outdoor dining at restaurants across the state.
McMaster and health officials introduced an extensive plan to increase testing in the state, especially for those at higher risk for developing severe complications from the virus. The goal is to test 2 percent of the population or 110,000 South Carolinians per month.