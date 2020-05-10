Chase ends in multiple vehicle crashes on Market Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One man is in custody after he refused to stop for police during a traffic stop in Creekwood Sunday.

While running from police he drove to the intersection of 30th and Market Street and then crashed into several vehicles. Police say the suspect was traveling at a high rate of speed.

- Advertisement -

Several individuals were transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. The suspect and the passengers in his vehicle were not harmed. Police believe the suspect was driving under the influence during the crash.

We will have more information as it becomes available to us.