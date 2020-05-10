Law enforcement, fire and loved ones celebrate 6 year old fighting cancer’s birthday

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A very special birthday celebration took place in Sunset Beach on Sunday.

Connor Houchen is turning 6 years old on Monday, but his birthday looks a little different this year. Not just because of the pandemic.

Connor was diagnosed with Very High Risk B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in October.

He will be spending his birthday getting chemotherapy, but his family wanted him to be celebrated the right way.

More than 30 Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department squad cars, several fire trucks, motorcycles, neighbors and family paraded around the Sea Trail neighborhood to wish him a happy birthday.

Connor’s mom says he was very appreciative for the celebration.

“He’s tired. But he’s really really happy. So overwhelmed,” Connor’s mom Kelley Lennon said. “He’s sick, so it’s really hard for him to explain how he feels sometimes in words.”

She says she is grateful for the support.

“I mean it’s completely overwhelming and incredible to have so many people to love and support our little boy,” she said. “He’s been through a lot this year.”

To all the people who took the time to wish Connor a happy birthday, his mom says thank you.

“Thank you so much to everyone that came and supported and loved our little boy,” Lennon said. “He’s been through a lot and we’re really so thankful that you all came. That you loved us, you loved him, and showered him with happiness on his special day.”

Connor is currently in remission, but that does not mean his battle is over. He is currently still in front line treatment, which means he receives weekly intense chemotherapy at Duke University Hospital.

Once out of front line treatment, he will have his blood drawn locally and visit Duke once per month.

His treatment is expected to continue for the next three years.