Brunswick County towns ask for federal funding

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Town leaders in Brunswick County are asking elected officials to help them get federal funding, which they say is needed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

17 of the county’s 19 mayors signed a letter sent to Congressman David Rouzer and Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis. The letter states that the CARES Act, signed into law on March 27, does not address state and local revenue shortfalls.

Shallotte Mayor Walter Eccard says the town is projecting a 20 percent decrease in sales tax revenue from April through June. He says in order to keep town services like police and fire departments up and running across the county, the towns need federal funding.

“In Brunswick County, depending on the town, either the sales tax or the occupancy tax are our two biggest sources of revenue after mortgage payments and property tax,” Eccard said. “Both those areas have been severely affected by the shutdown.”

Eccard says he expects legislation to be introduced in congress Tuesday and hopes Congressman Rouzer will support it.

Click here to read the full letter.