New Hanover County firefighter dies from injuries in motorcycle crash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A firefighter injured in a crash one week ago in Brunswick County has died.

According to the New Hanover County Professional Firefighters Association Facebook page, Engineer Michael Stanley succumbed to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident which occurred one week ago.

The NC Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. on May 4 at NC 130 and Ludlum Road in the Ash community between Shallotte and Whiteville.

Investigators say Stanley was driving his motorcycle east on NC 130, while the driver of a Ford pickup truck, Danny James Smith, was traveling west and turned in front of the motorcycle.

Stanley spent 16 years with the Whiteville Fire Department. Stanley has worked for New Hanover Fire and Rescue since 2019.