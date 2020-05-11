New Mexico woman, 105, who beat 1918 flu, has COVID-19

GALLUP, NM (Gallup Independent) — A 105-year-old New Mexico woman who beat back the 1918 flu that killed millions, including her mother and infant sister, is battling COVID-19.

The Gallup Independent reports Lubica “Luby” Grenko has been fighting the novel corona virus since being diagnosed April 29 at the Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup, New Mexico.

The 1918 flu took the lives of her 28-year-old mother Marijeta Kauzlaric, and 1-month-old younger sister.

Grenko’s granddaughter Misty Tolson says she doesn’t think her grandmother understands the current virus.

More than 4,800 people in New Mexico have been tested positive for COVID-19