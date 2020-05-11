Police charge man accused of causing four car crash on Market Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have arrested the man who allegedly ran from police on Sunday and caused a four car traffic crash on Market Street.

Matthew Kennedy, 46, of Wilmington has been charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony flee to elude arrest, reckless driving and hit and run.

According to a news release, Kennedy refused to stop for police during a traffic stop off Emory Street in Creekwood.

Police say Kennedy was speeding when he drove to the intersection of 30th and Market Street and crashed into several vehicles.

Several people were transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Kennedy nor any of the passengers in his vehicle were injured. A passenger in Kennedy’s car, Jamaal Johnson, 26, was charged with resisting arrest. Police believe Kennedy was driving under the influence during the crash.

Kennedy is being held under a $50,000 bond.