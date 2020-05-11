Reward offered after Wilmington police officer’s shotgun stolen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a shotgun stolen from an officer’s car.

Around 4 a.m. on Monday, an officer responded to the 3800 block of Princess Place Drive in reference to a domestic dispute.

- Advertisement -

When he returned to his vehicle, the trunk was open and the shotgun case inside was empty. The missing weapon is a 12 gauge Remington 870 with a black synthetic stock and black barrel. Police say this is a standard issue police shotgun.

The police department is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to the return of this firearm. If you have any information, call (910) 343-3609.