Senior members of the Ashley High School boys lacrosse team honored

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Millions of high school athletes across the country have missed their spring sports seasons, making things even more difficult for seniors. So, Ashley High School went above and beyond to honor them.

Parents, friends, and family lined up in their cars on Monday night to honor the nine seniors on the Ashley High school boys lacrosse team. The athletes stood in front of their senior signs as cars drove up and down the parking lot honoring the Class of 2020.

- Advertisement -

They made signs and cheered on the soon to be graduates for their four years of hard work and dedication to the program. The players say it’s special to be apart of such a family environment at Ashley High School.

“You know it’s really cool to be able to be apart of a program that really cares about the seniors,”says AHS senior captain Logan Teter. “It was unfortunate the way that everything ended, but you know to be able to say that we have some family atmosphere is awesome.”