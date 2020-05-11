Surf City mandates face coverings for all indoor public spaces

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Over the weekend, Surf City eased certain restrictions, but added another one. Face coverings are now required for all indoor public spaces.

“You can’t go into a battle without protection,” Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin said. “Most buildings you go into, you have to have shoes on. Most people just automatically do it. they put shoes on when they go in the building, so why not just wear a mask when you go in.”

If you’re out on the beach, or just taking a walk outside, you don’t need a face covering, but you do need one inside any business or indoor public space in the town.

“We have to take baby steps in order to get where we need to go,” Surf City Coffee Owner Pat Davis said. “It’s not that hard. Pull the masks up. Be a good sport about it and take care.”

Since Davis’ shop is so small, she’s sticking with to-go ordering only for now, but she says some people still wear masks up to the counter anyways.

“About 50/50 people are bringing the masks to the counter,” she said. “They don’t know if they should or not. It’s up to your discretion. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

Davis says she has seen people turned away from going inside places without a mask though.

Medlin says you don’t need a mask at places like the beach or the park because it’s easier to social distance outdoors.

“I don’t feel that is a big burden on anyone,” he said. “If we save just one family member, just one person, then it’s worth the little bit of inconvenience it is to wear a mask.”

While it might be a little bit more of a hassle, Davis says most people seem to be making it work.

“And they’re very good sports about it,” she said. “I have not heard any grief complaints. People roll their eyes a little bit about the masks, but they understand and it’s all in good sport.”

Medlin says most people and businesses in the town have been following the rule. He says it will stay in place until May 22 at 5 p.m.