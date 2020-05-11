Wilmington man killed in Duplin County standoff

DUPLIN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A breaking and entering call in Duplin County turned into a deadly standoff with a kidnapping suspect.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 East Trade Street in Calypso to a report of a breaking or entering.

Deputies were then led to 203 East Trade Street, where they encountered Jonathan Carter, 27, of Wilmington.

Investigators say that address is where Carter had been holding a man against his will for several days, but the subject got out of the residence and made contact with law enforcement.

Carter barricaded himself inside the home and began to threaten law enforcement.

A stand-off took place for several hours. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded to the scene.

The Special Response Team made entry into the home and Carter was shot by deputies while in the residence.

Carter died at the scene. Sheriff Blake Wallace and District Attorney Ernie Lee requested an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The NCSBI is currently investigating the incident.