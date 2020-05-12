101 year old woman celebrates her birthday in style

SOUTHPORT,NC (WWAY)–The coronavirus pandemic has been tough on everyone, but when it comes to birthday, communities across the Cape Fear have gone above and beyond to celebrate their big days.

Margaret Allison turned 101 on Tuesday. She couldn’t have visitors due to covid-19, but the community of Southport wouldn’t let that stop them from coming together to celebrate her special day.

“She doesn’t have many family members and they weren’t able to come see her for this,”said Elmcroft’s Healthy Lifestyle Director Madison Raque.. “So, we wanted to get the Southport community to come together and they did a great job of coming together to wish her a happy birthday.”

Fire trucks and police cars paraded in front of Elmcroft Assisted Living bringing a smile to Margaret’s face. We asked her what the key was to having such a happy long life and her answer was pretty simple.

“Drinking good alcohol,”said Allison. “Wine is my favorite.

Happy Birthday Margaret!