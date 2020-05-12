ACLU criticizes handling of ‘mob’ outside black teen’s home

WILMINGTON, NC (AP) — The North Carolina chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is speaking out about the arrest of a sheriff’s deputy who authorities say led a group of armed people to the wrong home in search of a missing girl.

Interim executive director Chantal Stevens said Monday the New Hanover District Attorney should not have waited five days to file trespassing charges against the deputy.

Stevens added that “vigilante mobs cannot be permitted to terrorize black communities.”

News outlets reported the all-white group tried unsuccessfully to force its way into the home of Dameon Shepard, who is black.