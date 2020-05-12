Bus meal delivery ends May 31st

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — In Brunswick County, schools are hitting the brakes on school bus food deliveries at the end of the month.

A spokesman says emergency funds are running out.

Schools will switch to on-site pick up only starting May 31st, after the academic calendar’s last day of classes.

According to a release, the district’s three high school will offer breakfast and lunch meal pickups Monday through Friday from 11 am to 1 pm along with additional locations that have not been announced.

School’s Spokesman Daniel Seamans says about 4500 meals were either picked up or delivered a day since they started on April 6th.

“Brunswick County is a very vast county, but what we’re going to pick these locations in some of the areas or rural areas that are still a little ways away from the high schools to try to make it a little easier on everyone,” Seamans said.

Seamans says this transition will impact the summer feeding program.

“We’ve been serving in the summer months, but this actually is early because those camps don’t start until later in June I believe, so this actually keeps students meals rolling with no interruption,” Seamans said.

All students will also get additional EBT benefits.

Seamans says cards will be mailed to each student’s home.