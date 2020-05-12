Fox attacks 78-year-old man while walking dogs in NC neighborhood

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The wild fox that attacked a 78-year-old man while he walked his dogs in Raleigh has tested positive for rabies.

The attack happened Saturday on Emerald Creek Drive in Brier Creek.

Dick Claxon said he was minding his business Saturday when a wild fox went past his dogs, Bugatti and Prancer, and bit him on the leg.

“I’ve read about people getting attacked by bears and things like that. And here I was getting attacked by this small fox,” Claxon said. “The fox had sharp teeth.”

