Independence Mall reopens with many safety measures in place

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s Independence Mall put out the welcome mat and opened the doors for shoppers.

Many measures are being implemented such as hand sanitizing stations, touch free interactions, social distancing instructions, and frequent and enhanced cleaning.

Not all stores were back in business on Tuesday, but General Manager Helen Lewis said stores will gradually open.

Lewis stated that the main goal is to keep safe while enjoying being back at the mall.

“I’ve noticed that people are being very careful about how they walk around, how they engage with people and even as they go into stores,” Lewis said. “The stores are very mindful and have Plexiglas at the registers, all the things in place that keep them safe, as well as the public.”

Lewis said per Governor Roy Cooper’s order, the food court is only available for take out. The mall is now open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.